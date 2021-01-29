https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-committed-ensuring-ethically-vigorous-administration-history-psaki-asked-bidens-grifting-family-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Joe Biden’s grifting family members on Friday.

Joe Biden’s slimy grifter brother Frank Biden touted his relationship with the president in a new ad for the law firm he advises.

Frank Biden is a “non-attorney senior advisor” for the Berman Law Group, a firm based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Frank touted his relationship with Joe Biden in a new ad that was printed in the Daily Business Review based on the firm’s lawsuit against Florida sugar cane companies.

TRENDING: After All He Did for the Republican Party and Her, Chair Ronna McDaniel Won’t Back a Trump Presidential Run in 2024 at This Time

Joe Biden’s crackhead son Hunter still owns a 10% stake in Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co, a Chinese private equity firm.

According to Politico, Biden warned his slimy brother Frank of his potential business dealings during the 2020 election.

“For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” Biden said of his brother’s potential business dealings, according to a person with knowledge of the conversation

In the midst of his 2020 campaign, Joe Biden took his younger brother, Frank, aside to issue a warning. “For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” Biden said of his brother’s potential business dealings, according to a person with knowledge of the conversationhttps://t.co/M3KzZ0buPy — POLITICO (@politico) January 29, 2021

Jen Psaki was asked about this Politico article and Biden’s grifting family.

Psaki responded: “The president is committed to ensuring we have the most ethically vigorous administration in history.”

Biden’s grifting family members is just a distraction.

The real scandal is Joe Biden using his family members as bagmen as he sells out his public office. Joe Biden is the central figure to all of his family’s business dealings. Without Joe Biden’s political power to sell, Frank Biden, James Biden and Hunter Biden have nothing to offer.

WATCH:

.@nancycordes asks WH press secretary Jen Psaki about a report that Pres. Biden has warned his family members about their business ties: “The president is committed to ensuring we have the most ethically vigorous administration in history.” https://t.co/IbmfPVockV pic.twitter.com/Q2InOF6Fsn — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

