Good grief, the Biden era is providing an embarrassment of riches in the TWiP department, and as tomorrow’s gallery is already groaning at the gills, this is one of those times when a special edition is justified, even on a Friday afternoon, because the GameStop escapade just won’t quit. Old and busted: Wall Street banks are too big to fail! New hotness: Wall Street hedge funds are too big to flail!

Let’s start off with the fact that GameStop is doing what Biden can’t do—unify America!

