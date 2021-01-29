http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-5cbnyEFUuE/

The Weeknd told fans that he is going the extra mile to ensure that his Super Bowl Half Time show comes off as planned, even going so far as to chip in seven million of his own dollars in the planning of it all.

The Super Bowl 55 Pepsi halftime show headliner’s manager told Billboard that the artist had the gig on his bucket list for career achievements.

“We always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list, and we’ve always had timelines for all of our goals,” Amir “Cash” Esmailian said. “It came a few years earlier than we expected.”

The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer added that he is working hard on the upcoming appearance.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, told the magazine.

To make the experience perfect, The Weeknd even says he ponied up his own cash to “make this halftime show be what he envisioned.”

PepsiCo also expressed excitement for the show.

“After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come,” PepsiCo Senior Vice President Adam Harter said in a statement after announcing the artist’s selection for the halftime show.

The Weeknd has been free with his money in other ways, of course. Several years ago he donated $250,000 to the Black Lives Matter movement. Several days before that, he also made a $50,000 donation to the University of Toronto to help establish the school’s Ethiopic Studies program.

Other performers who have recently played the Super Bowl include Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez.

Super Bowl 55 is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7, in Tampa, Florida, and will air on CBS.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

