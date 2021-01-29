https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/01/29/theres-another-way-to-deal-with-majorie-taylor-greene-n318673
About The Author
Related Posts
Recall Gavin 2020 Media Spokesman Randy Economy Bites Back at the Los Angeles Times's Hit Piece
January 25, 2021
Why Are They So Afraid of Us?
January 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy