Tim Tebow on Friday during the March for Life rally told the story of his mother, Pam, refusing an abortion and giving birth to a malnourished baby boy.

“The pregnancy was so tough. There were so many setbacks and heartaches but the whole time she continued to trust God,” Tebow said according to Fox News.

“Then it came time to give birth and a doctor who had been doing it for over 35 years — this was his specialty helping women give birth — and he helped deliver that baby, and in over 35 years of doing it he looked at her and said, ‘Out of all my years this is the greatest miracle I have ever seen because I have no idea how he survived. The placenta is not attached. There are so many different issues and I don’t know how he had the nourishment and the food to be able to survive. This is a miracle baby.”’

The rally has been held every January on the National Mall since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe. v. Wade decision that protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without government restriction.

Tebow, a former NFL quarterback who currently plays in the minor leagues for the New York Mets, was born in the Philippines where his mom and dad served as missionaries in a remote village.

He was a star football player at the University of Florida where he won a Heisman Trophy.

”All of us have platforms of some sort,” Pam Tebow said in 2019. “Some are large and some are small. I just felt like we needed to encourage our kids while they were young that whatever they do they need to use that as an opportunity to impact the lives of people around them.”

