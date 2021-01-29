https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/taxpayers-are-funding-international-abortions-and-i-blame-woke-evangelical-christans/

The Biden Administration announced that American taxpayers will now fund the killing of unborn babies not just in Mexico – but around the world.

“It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci during his remarks at the World Health Organization Executive Board Meeting last week.

Pro-life advocacy groups were rightfully disgusted by the president’s heinous actions.

President Biden’s memo rescinding the so-called “Mexico City policy” on the eve of this year’s March for Life, “is a deeply disturbing move, especially when the president says he wants national unity,” tweeted Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund.

“President Biden is returning to the pro-abortion policies of Barack Obama and forcing taxpayers back into a partnership with the overseas abortion industry,” said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

“The abortion industry is well known for relentlessly pursuing taxpayer dollars — and will exploit any opportunity to grab US taxpayer money. With this action, President Biden is throwing aside any notion of uniting or ‘healing’ America’s political division and is demonstrating that ‘unity’ means conformity to the goals and priorities of the Left,” Perkins added.

Marist and the Knights of Columbus released a poll showing that 58% of Americans oppose or strongly oppose using taxpayer dollars to support abortion. That included a majority of Independents (65%) and 31% of Democrats.

A majority of Americans (77%) opposed or strongly opposed that proposition, including 64% who identified as “pro-choice.”

But President Biden promised abortion industrialists that he would use taxpayer money to fund international abortions. And he delivered on that promise.

I don’t blame President Biden. I blame Never Trump Republicans.

I blame “woke” Evangelical Christians including the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and liberal Catholics.

They knew what would happen if the Democrats gained power. But the Never Trump Evangelicals were so triggered by the former president’s Twitter feed, they made a deal with the Devil.

The “Orange Man Bad” crowd was willing to sacrifice the lives of unborn babies so long as it meant the political destruction of Donald Trump. Mission accomplished.

On Sunday, many of those “woke” evangelicals will ask God on bended knee to bless our nation. They ought to be asking for God for His mercy and forgiveness.

