https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/tony-blair-inevitable-global-vaccine-passports-implemented-now/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Former British Prime Minster Tony Blair has said that the British government should take advantage of the fact that it is to preside over the G7 this year to implement a global vaccine passport system.

Blair’s globalist institute issued a report urging the UK government to “place the creation of a global Covid-19 travel pass as a key item” on the G7 agenda.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the Iraq war architect himself stated that vaccine passports are “inevitable” and that British government needs to “take the initiative” using its “fortuitous” G7 presidency, and implement a “critical first step” toward global adoption of the scheme.

Read the full story ›

The post Tony Blair: 'Inevitable' global vaccine passports should be implemented now appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

