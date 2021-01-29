https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/top-winnebago-county-republican-calls-gop-censure-trump-hating-rep-adam-kinzinger-rally-set-saturday/

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is a vocal Trump-hater. Earlier this month Kinzinger and nine other Republicans voted to impeach President Trump.

The Republican voters in Illinois have finally had enough.

One member of the Republican Executive Committee in Winnebago County is calling for a censure of Rep. Kinzinger.

And there is a rally scheduled for Saturday against the Trump-hating Republican.

The Rockford Register Star reported:

A Winnebago County lawyer and member of the executive committee of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee is asking the local GOP to denounce U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Austin Scott Davies, who runs Midwest Legal Care in Rockford, plans to ask his fellow Republicans to censure and disavow Kinzinger at the executive committee’s next meeting, Feb. 9. In a draft resolution he shared with party leaders earlier this week, Davies states Kinzinger’s actions and statements regarding the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill and impeachment of former President Donald Trump are not in line with the beliefs and values of local Republicans.

