https://www.oann.com/treasury-secretary-called-on-to-recuse-herself-from-advising-biden-on-reddit-rebellion-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=treasury-secretary-called-on-to-recuse-herself-from-advising-biden-on-reddit-rebellion-2
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Friday, January 29, 2021
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin is in hot water after it was revealed she may have a major conflict of interest when it comes to advising Joe Biden on fiscal policy surrounding GameStop and the Reddit rebellion. One America’s Shane Althaus has more.