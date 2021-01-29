https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-takes-photo-crying-at-congressional-border-wall/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The border fencing around the Capitol is becoming permanent, and former president Trump has taken advantage of the opportunity by taking a photo op of himself crying at the border wall.

Trump took the heartfelt photos as he wept uncontrollably near the fence separating Americans from their representatives.

“Look at this horrible, racist wall! Sad! Not good!” Trump said as he wept near the fence. “No more congressmen in cages! Racism! Systemic oppression! The worst, maybe ever!”

Trump then took a deep breath and began screaming at the sky: “NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!”

Pictures from another angle quickly surfaced, however, and it was revealed that Trump was actually taking the picture in front of a green screen at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Previous Article BLM Nominated For New Nobel ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Prize

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

