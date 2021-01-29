https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/01/29/trumps-policy-agenda-resonates-with-americans-mccarthy-needs-it-and-democrats-are-out-to-destroy-it-n1418102

News broke yesterday that President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met yesterday to discuss the 2022 election cycle. This news is excellent and encouraging. As I have said before, Trump has an uncanny ability to speak directly to working and middle-class Americans. The GOP is beginning to get it and still has much to learn.

Following the meeting, McCarthy released a statement that indicates he now understands what the Trump presidency was all about (emphasis mine):

“House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans. We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country,” McCarthy said.

Correction. President Trump heard those concerns and ran on them. Then he dragged the GOP caucus along until some of them finally got it. The results of those policies finally broke through the media narrative in 2020. The GOP clawed back seats in the House, and Trump made gains in minority communities at levels not seen since 1960 despite an electoral loss.

The Uniparty establishment in the media, government, and corporate oligarchs must reverse these gains if they want to stay in power. The reason is simple. The people our coastal elites ignore far outnumber them and the bureaucracy, progressive activists, and the poor they subsidize. The vast swath in the middle across racial lines can change the whole of government if they ever figure out that what unites them is much greater than what divides them.

That is why you see a narrative that first started in late 2011deployed again. It is now so over the top that it defies credibility. Tucker Carlson noted in his monologue last night that as Occupy Wall Street grew, rather than address the grievances the movement raised, the establishment and their enablers’ narrative switched to identity politics.

“In 2011 when the Occupy movement was at its peak mentions of the word racism in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times skyrocketed. In the case of the Washington Post, which is America’s most committed defender of entrenched power, literally owned now by the richest man in the world, mentions of racism nearly tripled at the height of Occupy Wall Street.”

Additionally, the Tea Party, which also had fiscal grievances, was smeared as racist and anti-immigrant because they opposed Obamacare in particular. You could only fight the policies of the first black president if you were a racist. Then the “bitter clinger” meme started.

Carlson noted that it worked then, and they are doing it again. The merry band of Redditors who figuratively pantsed a bunch of hedge fund billionaires was taken off Discord for “hate speech.” President Biden’s whole administration is talking about “racial equity.” Even if they didn’t join the rioters, the media smears all of the people who attended the Capitol protest as white supremacists. That label is being extended to President Trump, every congressional Republican other than the “good” ones such as Senator Mitt Romney, and all of President Trump’s 74 million supporters.

It is so over the top, DHS has even put out a memo warning of domestic violent extremist groups. The notion of domestic terrorists went from vile when it was suggested antifa fit that description over the summer, to having an acronym, DVEs. All of the ideological cues noted to be indicators of extremism are common issues on the mainstream right. Border security, opposing COVID-19 lockdowns, and questioning the 2020 election results are all listed.

To trash the policy platform the president supported, they call it “Trumpism” to attach it to all the racial animus and imply only angry white people support it. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is not racist, xenophobic, or any other -ist or -phobic to support President Trump’s agenda. “Trumpism” puts the safety and prosperity of all Americans as the animating force behind domestic and foreign policy decisions. Ensuring working and middle-class Americans can own property, form families, and believe their children have a shot to do better than they did is critical to a functioning republic.

However, this also required a reversal of decades of living according to the post-war consensus. Since the end of World War II, this put America’s needs subservient to ensuring our allies’ safety and prosperity. Then policies since the end of the Cold War ignored working-class Americans’ needs in order to benefit our ideological enemy, China. These policies made the Uniparty establishment and its donors rich while they hollowed out much of the rest of the country.

The fact that an increasing number of black, Hispanic, and Asian voters realized Trump’s policies benefitted them more than Democrats pandering to their collective identities is unacceptable to the Uniparty establishment. President Biden is implementing the policies that the liberal gentry prefers. These crush the vast population in the middle with rising energy costs and the elimination of their jobs. So, the media and Democrats must maintain the narrative of deep racial division and the threat of widespread white supremacy at all costs. It is deeply cynical and destructive. It is also simply untrue.

It is even more important as they see President Biden taking deeply unpopular actions. His net approval in the Daily Presidential Tracking Poll has yet to be positive. An entire Twitter account dedicated to documenting Biden voters’ expressing regret already has close to 90,000 followers. And several unions who endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket have objected to his early policies. The red-pilling is already underway.

So, it is deeply disconcerting to Democrats and their allies that President Trump and Kevin McCarthy will work together under the GOP umbrella to advance candidates and policies that would clarify we are in a class war, not a race war. They would have preferred Trump start the Patriot Party as a third party to skim GOP votes. McCarthy just dashed that hope:

“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022. A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation. Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped,”

As a result, the drive to divide America by color scheme will continue and get more outrageous. Candidates and grassroots activists need to call it out for what it is—a smokescreen.

