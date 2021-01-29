https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-suspends-founder-internet-accountability-project-hate-speech/

Twitter suspended the founder of the Internet Accountability Project on Thursday from their platform.

The Internet Accountability Project (IAP) is a leading voice in the conservative grassroots movement to hold Big Tech accountable and defend free and open political debate online. So it only makes sense that Twitter would suspend the founder from its platform.

Mike Davis was later told it was because of his “hate speech.”

Twitter later released the suspension saying it was a mistake.

The IAP reported:

Following an outcry from conservatives on Twitter and inquiries by the media and Congress for the targeting of Davis, the social media giant backed down and reinstated his account. Davis’ tweet prior to his suspension called out all political violence, including violence from BLM and Antifa. Twitter initially provided no warning or explanation for its decision, but following inquiries from media, conservative leaders and Congress, later attempted to evade further scrutiny by calling the ban a “mistake,” an excuse given before to other conservatives targeted for their beliefs. Davis released the following statement: “Make no mistake: Twitter targeted me for my work to hold Big Tech accountable and defend conservatives from being censored. Twitter only backtracked when members of the media, grassroots activists and conservatives in Congress pushed back. Twitter’s excuse that my suspension was only a mistake is laughable. This ‘mistake’ only ever happens to one side. “Twitter initially banned me without warning or explanation, but told an inquirer that I was suspended for ‘violence and hatred.’ Apparently, Twitter considers it violent to call out BLM and Antifa riots. “Every day, the left spews hatred with impunity, but when conservatives speak out against their tactics, we are silenced and our peaceful speech is labeled violence. Twitter’s true motivation is clear. They are on a campaign to muzzle anyone who fights back against the Democrat-Big Tech duopoly in this country. This is outrageous and we will fight back. “Unfortunately, millions of conservatives across the country don’t have a platform of their own to fight back when they are targeted. There is no due process or consistency in application of Twitter’s terms of service. That’s why the work we do at the Internet Accountability Project is so important — and we fight for everyday Americans. Anyone who values free expression and open debate can join the fight today at www.theiap.org.” The Internet Accountability Project is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for their profiting from human-sex trafficking, revenge-porn, the opioid epidemic and drug addiction, terrorism, and other forms of human misery, along with engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses, and anticompetitive conduct.

