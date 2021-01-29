https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-suspends-gateway-pundit-account-posting-virginia-court-ruling-virginia-mail-ballots-claims-court-ruling-incites-violence/

Earlier on Friday Gateway Pundit contributor Patty McMurray posted a report on Virginia Court Ruling that prevents officials (Democrats) from accepting late ballots without postmarks.

The case was over a Virginia Board of Elections rule issued in August that allowed mail-in ballots without a postmark to be received up to three days after the November election.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), on behalf of Thomas Reed, a local electoral board member, announced a court-approved consent decree to permanently prevent the Virginia State Board of Elections from accepting absentee ballots received up to three days after Election Day without postmarks in violation of Virginia law.

The report was released on Monday.

On Friday we posted the report on the court ruling on Twitter.

Twitter suspended The Gateway Pundit account for a week for posting a tweet on the court ruling.

Twitter says it might promote violence.

Twitter is now suspending accounts that post court rulings in Virginia.

How can this be legal?

