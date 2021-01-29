https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/29/under-biden-immigrants-could-get-their-green-cards-before-kids-can-go-back-to-school-n1418521

The Biden administration will rescind strict limits on legal immigration put in place by Donald Trump because of the pandemic. He will sign an executive order (yes, another one) that rescinds the Trump proclamation that suspended certain immigrant and work visas.

The upcoming order “would rescind the Trump proclamations that precluded the admission of immigrants and non-immigrants either deemed to be a financial burden on our health care system or deemed to present a risk to U.S. labor markets,” according to CBS.

FYI: Legal immigrants are still a “present risk to the U.S. labor markets.” Very little has changed since Trump issued that executive order — except there’s now an administration that wants to open the borders. Pandemic or no pandemic, come hell or high water, Trump’s common-sense restrictions on immigration during a pandemic will be thrown out.

The justification the Biden administration is using is puzzling.

“These were policies that ignored the decades, and centuries actually, of contributions that immigrants have made to our economy, to our society, to our culture,” Olavarria said during the United States Conference of Mayors’ 89th winter meeting. “So we would rescind those policies and return to a country that welcomes immigrants and acknowledges their contributions.”

I don’t recall any Trump policies that “ignored” the contributions of legal immigrants. That’s a straw-man argument that Democrats use when they want to change a policy solely for ideological and political reasons.

The proclamation suspending (not eliminating) work visas for legal immigrants was a pandemic measure. As it happens, immigrants will get their work visas before American kids are allowed back into the classroom.

The Hill:

The nation’s leading infectious diseases expert says he’s hopeful vaccinations and adherence to public health measures can soon get children back in schools, but cautioned that the Biden administration’s plan to reopen most K-12 schools within 100 days “may not happen.” “The president is taking very seriously the issue, both from the students’ standpoint and from the teachers’ standpoint,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a virtual town hall Thursday hosted by the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.

Why wait 100 days when the CDC says that, with certain precautions, it’s safe now?

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there is evidence there has not been widespread coronavirus transmission in schools. “As many schools have reopened for in-person instruction in some parts of the U.S. as well as internationally, school-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported, but there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission,” the CDC said.

I guess reopening schools to in-person instruction just isn’t as high a priority as the rush to give immigrants the ability to legally work here — even though unemployment is climbing and it’s an open question whether there are enough jobs for the people who live here already.

Eventually, Biden will get around to the kids. But until then, the radical left agenda continues to be imposed by royal decree.

