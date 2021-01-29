https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitesupremacist-police-blueline-flag/2021/01/29/id/1007860

UW-Madison police chief Kristen Roman says her officers are no longer allowed to use controversial thin blue line imagery in any flags, pins, bracelets, notebooks, coffee mugs and other accessories due to its association with white supremacists, including those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Roman’s department received backlash for a Nov. 15 photo of a flag displaying the line.

”We must consider the cost of clinging to a symbol that is undeniably and inextricably linked to actions and beliefs antithetical to UWPD’s values,” she said in a Jan. 15 email to police staff.

”I understand that this decision may cause emotional responses, even anger from some,” Roman said. ”I, too, feel hurt and disappointed as we confront our current reality. I know this is hard. I know this issue is complicated.”

The ”thin blue line,” according to the Oxford Dictionary, is a reference to police ”in the context of maintaining order during unrest.”

But the symbol has been used by white supremacists and neo-Nazis during violent protests, according to USA Today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

