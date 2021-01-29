https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/29/wait-what-outdoor-dining-allowed-in-l-a-county-provided-there-arent-any-televisions-on/

There have been maddening, baffling and idiotic Covid-19 regulations in various parts of the country for the past year, but California’s leaders are leading the nation in causing people to sarcastically yell “SCIENCE!”

Here’s the latest head-scratcher:

As usual, there’s counterproductive progressive genius behind the move:

ALL the facepalms.

“Stupid” must repel the coronavirus, or something.

And for the state’s public officials, tomorrow presents another opportunity to out-do themselves.

