(DAILY WIRE) – On Friday, The Washington Post published an essay by its art and architecture critic arguing that former President Donald Trump must never have an official presidential library, and that blocking such a library was an “issue of national security.”

In the essay, titled, “Trump wants a library. He must never have one,” Philip Kennicott states bluntly, “Trump must never have an official presidential library, and Congress should move quickly to make sure he never will.”

Bemoaning the fact that the National Archives has already launched the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website, Kennicott opines that there has been a “larger scam that has become attached to the presidency: the use of presidential libraries and museums to entrench perpetual fundraising and hagiography as a permanent part of every post-presidential career.”

