https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/29/wapo-opinion-writer-says-its-time-to-stop-lying-to-fossil-fuel-workers-about-how-their-jobs-will-exist-forever/

Executive orders signed by President Biden have already put a stop to the Keystone pipeline and other fossil fuel permits in areas of the country. Biden’s climate adviser John Kerry has said that when the administration achieves its goal of eliminating fossil fuel, and therefore the jobs the industry provides, those affected can be retrained in the solar panel industry (think “Solyndra II” — and you know how that worked out).

Washington Post opinion columnist Paul Waldman believes it’s time to just get real with the fossil fuel industry and what the future holds:

Is that the game people in the media really want to play?

Waldman has been given his next assignment:

Can former print journalists can be trained to make and install solar panels just as easily as ex oil & gas workers?

We’re guessing people in the media won’t think that’s such a great idea when applied to their shrinking industry.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...