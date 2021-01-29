https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/29/wapo-opinion-writer-says-its-time-to-stop-lying-to-fossil-fuel-workers-about-how-their-jobs-will-exist-forever/

Executive orders signed by President Biden have already put a stop to the Keystone pipeline and other fossil fuel permits in areas of the country. Biden’s climate adviser John Kerry has said that when the administration achieves its goal of eliminating fossil fuel, and therefore the jobs the industry provides, those affected can be retrained in the solar panel industry (think “Solyndra II” — and you know how that worked out).

Washington Post opinion columnist Paul Waldman believes it’s time to just get real with the fossil fuel industry and what the future holds:

Maybe we could stop lying to fossil fuel workers about how their jobs will exist forever, then we could have a real debate about HOW we should transition away from fossil fuels in a way that will help and not harm them. My latest: https://t.co/xgSlQSNBEO — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) January 28, 2021

Is that the game people in the media really want to play?

we should stop lying to newspaper journalists about how your jobs will exist forever. — DaniTheGirl on Gab (@NewYearsDani) January 29, 2021

Waldman has been given his next assignment:

Switch “fossil fuel worker” with “local print journo” for the next column https://t.co/xEvphneX1A — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 29, 2021

Can former print journalists can be trained to make and install solar panels just as easily as ex oil & gas workers?

“learn to solar panel” — All Dead Inside – #RIPEddieVanHalen (@ScrapIronLiver) January 29, 2021

We’re guessing people in the media won’t think that’s such a great idea when applied to their shrinking industry.

“Maybe we could stop lying to people about how they will live forever,” he said, stabbing the man to death https://t.co/a295C6oPL1 — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) January 29, 2021

The problem is their jobs do exist now, and are only being stomped out of existence by politicians, not the market. No one regulated the buggy business into oblivion, advances in tech did. Fossil fuels are still in demand, but leftists are wiping them out anyway. https://t.co/rLYDUWZV8I — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 29, 2021

In your best Ralph Wiggum…”I’m economicsing!” https://t.co/tAB5GabN7J — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) January 29, 2021

