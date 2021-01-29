http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GjrgSCQtkB8/

Firefighters took a few moments to save an American flag that fell during inclement weather and high winds in Monterey County, California, on Wednesday.

The first responders were patrolling neighborhoods near the Carmel Fire burn scar when they saw the flag lying on the ground in the rain, according to KSBW.

“The flag had toppled from strong winds overnight,” the outlet said.

Video footage shows one firefighter lift the pole and detach the wet flag. Grasping both ends, two additional first responders shake the water off the flag and proceed to fold it:

FALLEN FLAG RESCUED FALLEN FLAG: Firefighters with Monterey County were patrolling neighborhoods near the Carmel Fire burn scar on Wednesday when they spotted a fallen American flag. Watch to see what they do next. Posted by KSBW TV Action News 8 on Thursday, January 28, 2021

The first responders then left the flag on resident Christine Johnson’s doorstep, who later told KSBW she watched the entire scene play out from her window.

“This really hit home to me on how wonderful our community is,” she commented.

According to Military.com, the U.S. Flag Code “formalizes and unifies” the traditional ways we offer respect to the flag and contains specific instructions on how it should not be used.

When citizens stow a flag, they should fold it in the traditional triangle and never wad it up.

“The flag should be folded in its customary manner,” the article read, adding that it should not be dipped for any person, flag, or vessel and neither should it ever touch the ground.

The American flag “stands for our nation and the shared history, pride, principles, and commitment of its people,” according to usa.gov.

“When we properly display this powerful symbol, we signal our respect for everything it represents,” the site read.

Following their quiet act of patriotism, social media users thanked the firefighters and said their actions made them feel proud to be American citizens.

“So heartening to see the flag treated with respect,” one user commented.

“These and any other person who honors our flag are true Americans!!! God bless you all!” another stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

