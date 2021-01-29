https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-dr-fauci-announces-biden-admin-will-sending-tax-dollars-overseas-fund-abortion-video/

Dr. Fauci has announced that the Biden Administration will being ending the Trump Administration’s Mexico City Policy agreement.

The Mexico City Policy agreement puts a gag rule on using federal funding to pay for abortions in foreign countries.

March for Life President Jeanne F. Mancini tweeted out her opposition and disgust regarding the move.

Consistent polling shows that 77% of Americans oppose taxpayer funding for abortion overseas. The government should never force taxpayers to fund abortions, either here or abroad, but should work to protect the inherent dignity of all persons, born and unborn. 2/2 — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) January 28, 2021

As many of you all know, the Biden administration wants nothing to do with “unity.” They want to divide the country even further and continue to push their radical left-wing agenda.

Former President Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow had a segment on his podcast discussing this issue

