https://www.theblaze.com/shows/steve-deace-show/watch-predictions-for-america-under-the-biden-administration-

Friday, BlazeTV’s Steve Deace broadcast his show from Dallas along with his co-host Todd Erzen. Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere joined the program and offered predictions for what Americans can possibly expect under the Biden administration.

In this clip, Deace asked the guys how likely the Biden administration will be to use the full strength of the government against outspoken conservatives. Watch the clip to hear what the guys had to say.

Cant watch? Download the podcast here.

Use promo code DEACE to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

