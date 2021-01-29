https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/asked-gamestop-psaki-evades-question-says-jobs-killing-biden-admins-focus-getting-americans-back-work-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was asked again about GameStop and once again she evaded the question.

Psaki doesn’t answer any questions asked by reporters during press briefings. She either refers reporters to other agencies or says she will “circle back.”

Her boss has dementia and she is not being briefed.

A reporter asked Psaki if Joe Biden plans on addressing the GameStop controversy when he meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today.

“No,” Psaki said.

The reporter pushed back on Psaki and reminded her that it’s a big story.

“I know it’s a big story, but our focus and our big story is getting the American people back to work,” Psaki answered.

So far Dictator Biden has signed 40 executive orders and destroyed tens of thousands of jobs.

WATCH:

A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about GameStop. “I know it’s a big story, but our focus and our big story is getting the American people back to work,” Psaki answered. https://t.co/5QHatDJGqi pic.twitter.com/HGAlCi4tgZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2021

Here’s the backstory on the GameStop-Wall Street controversy:

Melvin Capital and Citron Research tried to crush GameStop by holding a large short position, betting against the company.

Reddit traders caused GME and other stocks to soar, ultimately causing Melvin Capital and other short sellers to lose billions of dollars.

Citadel, a large multinational hedge fund, and Point72 swooped in and infused nearly $3 billion into Melvin Capital after they took a beating.

On Thursday, Robinhood, an online brokerage firm, blocked retail investors trading GameStop and other stocks – a clear manipulation – in order to stop the bleeding and protect Citadel and other hedge funds.

Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is advising the Biden Admin on the Citadel-GameStop-Robinhood scandal in violation of her ethics agreement.

Janet Yellen took more than $800,000 from Citadel in *speaking fees* in the last two years which means she is barred by her ethics agreement from participating in any matter involving Citadel — unless she gets a written waiver.

