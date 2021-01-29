https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/01/29/the-view-ana-navarro-joy-behar-white-slavery-trump-kevin-mccarthy-n318933
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch: Megyn Kelly: Biden's Call for Unity is 'Nonsense'; the Left Has 'Awakened a Sleeping Giant'
January 22, 2021
VIDEO: CA's Kevin “This is a Ghost Gun” de Leon Royally Flubs the Pledge of Allegiance
January 26, 2021
New Project Veritas Tape Allegedly Catches CNN VP Making Derogatory Comment About Cubans and Trump
December 3, 2020
2020: A year of loss, but not Lost Cause
December 31, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy