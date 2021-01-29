https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wow-fbi-misled-america-pipe-bombs-placed-dnc-gop-headquarters-dc-placed-jan-5th-not-jan-6th/

The FBI offered a reward of $50,000 for information on the individual who planted pipe bombs at the Republican and Democrat headquarters in Washington DC on January 6th… At least that is what they claimed.

The FBI pointed out the shoes and purple backpack of the suspected bomber.

The FBI still has no suspects in this terror plot?

Why is that?

After 20 days they have no suspects?

And now we have proof that the video of the suspect was taken on January 5th not January 6th!

The FBI misled the American people once again!

The pipe bombs were planted the night before the January 6th protest, rally and riot.

Via Jack Posobiec.

More from Jack Posobiec.

