https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/yikes-a-huge-section-of-highway-1-south-of-big-sur-has-fallen-into-the-pacific-ocean/

A huge section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Calif. has fallen into the Pacific Ocean as a storm blew through the area last night:

Aerial footage of the damage:

Here’s the exact spot of the washout:

And it got worse throughout the day:

This does happen along the California coast, the last time in 2017:

More from the California Highway Patrol:

There is damage in other sections of the coast as well:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...