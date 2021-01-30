https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/hollywood-union-considering-expulsion-former-president-trump

In addition to the possible impeachment trial that awaits former President Trump in the U.S. Senate next month, Hollywood is engaged in a similar process.

Hollywood’s largest labor union, SAG-AFTRA, is considering expelling Trump from its ranks. The offense, according to the guild, are the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in Washington D.C. and his criticism of the media. The union says that such criticism represents “actual harm” to its members who work in broadcast journalism.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the union disclosed that its National Board voted ‘overwhelmingly’ on Jan. 19 that a member — Donald Trump — should face expulsion in a disciplinary hearing for alleged violations of the organization’s constitution.”

“I think expulsion would send a loud, clear message to SAG-AFTRA companies to consider not engaging him,” said attorney Ivy Kagan Bierman.

Trump has been in the union for decades. He was the star of NBC’s The Apprentice, plus he did several commercials. The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Trump is now a resident of Florida, which is a right-to-work state, meaning that he can’t be forced to be in the union to gain employment.

