https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6015f3005db3705aa0a7fb6f
Republican lawmakers have unleashed a wave of pro-life bills into the Democrat-controlled Congress this week….
Newly sworn-in President Joe Biden offered a long list of goals for his presidency in his inaugural address—chief among them were rebuilding the post-COVID-19 American economy and addressing systemic …
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Two viral videos encapsulate the state of the UK at the moment with police abusing powers given to them to enforce lockdown laws. In one case a man was arrested on his way to work for …
Jack Palladino, the private investigator who worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, is on life support after suffering a head injury…