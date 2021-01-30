https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/americans-come-together-in-not-wanting-to-see-meghan-mccains-and-van-jones-documentary-about-unity/

As we’ve reported before, as many times as President Biden talks or tweets about unity, his followers aren’t having it: Trump supporters are all white supremacist Nazi insurrectionists and why would one want to find common ground there?

We weren’t aware that Meghan McCain and Van Jones had cooperated on a documentary about bridging the political divide, but “The Reunited States,” the movie no one asked for, aims to do just that. And the pair has brought Americans together in not wanting to see it.

Meghan McCain, Van Jones release new documentary seeking to bridge political divide https://t.co/aGvEDQhlRa pic.twitter.com/GNrBZm4KC9 — The Hill (@thehill) January 30, 2021

A Friday press release on “The Reunited States” says it “follows the courageous journeys of the unsung heroes working to bridge the political and racial divides in the U.S.”

I snapped tendons behind my eyes is how hard I instantly rolled them — Kat Burdick (@NerdBurdick) January 30, 2021

You lost me at Meghan and Van — Brad Dixon (@B_raddixon) January 30, 2021

Two of the worst, most obnoxious, least trustworthy people around getting together to annoy and irritate everyone else is so 2021. — Casi Argi (@CasiArgiud62) January 30, 2021

Not self-aware enough to know that she & he are not the right people for this documentary. There’s more, but I’ll start there. — Valbaby214 (@valchk214) January 30, 2021

To be fair, we are all unified…in not taking either of those people seriously. — Amanda O 💛 We Did It, Joe (@IsThisThingOn31) January 30, 2021

Not interested — Justice For Officer Sicknick (@agalligani) January 30, 2021

I’m going to go out on a limb and say this will be insufferable, patronizing and impotent. — Tim Hale (@timmyhale) January 30, 2021

Between who? Aren’t their fans largely the same people? — Michael Lawrence (@SwingStateBlues) January 31, 2021

This might unite the divide but just not in the way they intended. If anything, we’ll come together to talk mad shit about this documentary. — Cambo Scott (@camboscottga) January 30, 2021

They both voted for the same person. @MeghanMcCain isn’t bridging anything. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) January 30, 2021

FFS. I can’t watch it. They are both so effing cringe. — 🇺🇸JUSTICE BEFORE UNITY🇺🇸 (@HappyMussel) January 30, 2021

I’m a trump voter and I have vastly more respect for Van Jones than Meghan McCain. — Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) January 30, 2021

This tweet stinks pic.twitter.com/702nFMWYQd — Duke nuck if you buck (@Bigboysplash) January 31, 2021

Yeah, right. A commie and a rino. Which, There’s really no difference between the two — Larry Johnson (@Lar_Jo_1973) January 30, 2021

Can’t wait to not watch this.. I’m going to not be watching like pic.twitter.com/gQhdMVcY3d — IDoChildishGambino’sStunts (@_ThatsMyWord_) January 30, 2021

Two sellouts bye — Donnie “Openly Black” McLemore (@wealthsurgeon) January 30, 2021

Two Anti Trumpers building a bridge. Must be tough — Eric Worden (@DAWGLIFE06) January 30, 2021

Here’s the trailer if you’re interested:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

