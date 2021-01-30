https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/americans-come-together-in-not-wanting-to-see-meghan-mccains-and-van-jones-documentary-about-unity/

As we’ve reported before, as many times as President Biden talks or tweets about unity, his followers aren’t having it: Trump supporters are all white supremacist Nazi insurrectionists and why would one want to find common ground there?

We weren’t aware that Meghan McCain and Van Jones had cooperated on a documentary about bridging the political divide, but “The Reunited States,” the movie no one asked for, aims to do just that. And the pair has brought Americans together in not wanting to see it.

A Friday press release on “The Reunited States” says it “follows the courageous journeys of the unsung heroes working to bridge the political and racial divides in the U.S.”

Here’s the trailer if you’re interested:

