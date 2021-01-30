https://www.oann.com/americans-remember-the-48th-annual-march-for-life/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=americans-remember-the-48th-annual-march-for-life

UPDATED 7:25 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

The 48th annual March for Life Rally took place in Washington D.C. on Friday despite pandemic restrictions.

The annual rally typically hosts tens of thousands of pro-life advocates who gather around the U.S. Capitol on the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Due to the coronavirus this year, rally participants were encouraged to stay home and interact online to watch keynote speakers. However, some participants physically marched from the Bible Museum to the Supreme Court, placing down red roses to honor the millions of lives that have been lost due to abortion.

Republican lawmakers voiced their support for the March for Life movement. In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said millions of Americans paid tribute to the 60 million lives lost to abortion across the country.

He thanked those involved in the March for Life Rally and stated he was honored to stand with those seeking to restore a “culture of life in America.”

“Thank you for championing life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for every American including the unborn,” said Cruz. “Now more than ever, I am excited to stand united with y’all and fight alongside you to restore a culture of life in America.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also shared his support by vowing to introduce legislation to protect the rights of the unborn. He also said he hopes to block federal funding for organizations that perform abortions such as Planned Parenthood.

“The Constitution already guarantees the right to life in the 14th Amendment, however, the Life at Conception Act would simply enforce the law and ensure that the same protections are extended to the most vulnerable members of our society,” Paul said. “The proper role of government is to ensure that individual rights are protected. The most basic of which, is the right to life.”

In addition to Sen. Paul, Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) all introduced their own measures this week to block the Biden administration from dismantling pro-life protections.

