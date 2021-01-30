https://www.oann.com/ariz-prison-escapees-recaptured-after-manhunt/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ariz-prison-escapees-recaptured-after-manhunt

Prison escapee John B. Charpiot sits handcuffed outside an ambulance after being recaptured in Coolidge, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two inmates who had been the subject of a manhunt after escaping from an Arizona prison in Florence last weekend were recaptured Thursday in Coolidge, police in the nearby Pinal County city said. Coolidge police officers and U.S. deputy marshals captured and arrested David T. Harmon and Charpiot after police received calls from at least two residents who reported having seen the inmates. (Aaron Dorman/Casa Grande Dispatch via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:25 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

Police captured two inmates who escaped from the Arizona State Prison Complex. On Thursday, U.S. Marshals found 49-year-old John Charpiot and 61-year-old David Harmon in a cotton field in Coolidge after getting a tip from a nearby resident.

The two reportedly refused orders to get down and the deputies were forced to use stun guns to subdue them. The inmates escaped last week using stolen tools to breach a fence.

Police said these are dangerous men who are in prison for violent crimes.

“When you look at the record of both of these subjects, one of them is a home invasion rapist, while the other is a molester of children ranging from ages seven to four years old,” Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert said. “These were bad people we wanted to get off the street.”

Prison escapee David T. Harmon is shown in custody after being recaptured in Coolidge, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Aaron Dorman/Casa Grande Dispatch via AP)

Charpiot is serving a 35-year sentence for molestation and sexual abuse. Harmon is serving 100-years on kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

MORE NEWS: Americans Remember The 48th Annual March For Life

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...