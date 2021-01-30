https://bigleaguepolitics.com/army-chaplain-is-under-investigation-for-questioning-transgenders-in-the-military/

As social and economic conditions continue to worsen in the United States under the Biden Regime, political polarization only continues to get worse. As anti-establishment and even pro-secessionist sentiment grows across the country, many resentful Americans are beginning to see collusion between both parties to usher in more and more liberal and dystopian policies. It’s clearly no secret that many Republicans and Democrats have been colluding in Washington for sometime now, but a heated exchange today went viral that took many Americans by surprise, indicating that some conservatives still have a backbone to stand up to the mob.

Freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who gained notoriety in the media over the past week and a half for filing impeachment charges against Joe Biden on his first full day in office, uploaded this video earlier today regarding a confrontation between herself and Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush:

Bush, who is also an organizer for Black Lives Matter and was endorsed by AOC in 2018, seems to be heard in the background, first yelling at Greene for not having her mask up, then repeatedly screaming words that cannot be transcribed due to the audio muffling.

From the video, it seems very clear that Rep. Bush was indeed berating and harassing Rep. Green, which makes it all the more interesting that Bush immediately took to Twitter to tweet the following:

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media.

I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

In the tweet, Bush clearly claims that Greene was a danger to her safety and berated her instead. Obviously anyone who watched the video knows this is not true, but Bush painted her own narrative anyways. In so doing this, it is also important to note that Bush is calling for the expulsion of Greene and other “members who incited the insurrection”. Effectively, Bush is calling for the removal of anyone in Congress who disagrees with her far-left, radical agenda.

Instinctively, Greene responded to Bush’s deceitful tweet, labelling her as a terrorist and a liar, as well as providing the video footage of the incident, completely disproving Bush’s original story.

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

The McCloskey’s, Greene is referring to, were the couple that went viral earlier this summer after their property was stormed multiple times by the local St. Louis Black Lives Matter Terror Cell, led by Cori Bush herself. Unsurprisingly, many conservatives on social media were quick to come to the defense of Green and call out Bush for her obvious lies, including journalist Cassandra Fairbanks and pro-Trump rapper ‘Patriot J’.

You’re a clown — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 29, 2021

You’re a big whiny BABY — Patriot J 🔥 (@sirhottest) January 29, 2021

The mainstream media, however, was not quick to report the truth, instead hailing Cori Bush as a hero for standing up to Marjorie Taylor Greene, who one article from Yahoo News labeled as a: “QAnon Kook”. While we may not know or understand the full interaction that occurred between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Cori Bush, it seems that the Black Lives Matter activist is no longer terrorizing her community, instead choosing to terrorize her colleagues.

