Sen. Ted Cruz has been among lawmakers and others who have slammed federal government plans to prioritize Guantanamo Bay prisoners when it comes to receiving Covid-19 vaccinations.

There was so much backlash that the Pentagon (and whoever’s direction) has started to pump the brakes:

That certainly didn’t take long once the news got out. What gave the government a moment of paus?

We’ll now wait to see where this story leads.

