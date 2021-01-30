https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/backpedal-alert-pentagon-spox-says-plan-to-prioritize-gitmo-detainees-for-covid-19-vaccinations-has-been-put-on-hold/

Sen. Ted Cruz has been among lawmakers and others who have slammed federal government plans to prioritize Guantanamo Bay prisoners when it comes to receiving Covid-19 vaccinations.

There was so much backlash that the Pentagon (and whoever’s direction) has started to pump the brakes:

This appears to be in response to a @GOPLeader tweet–> https://t.co/SELgKjTB85 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 30, 2021

No Guantanamo detainees have been vaccinated. We’re pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols. We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) January 30, 2021

#vaccine NEW DoD pauses vaccine for GTMO detainees including 9/11 suspects, saying none “have been vaccinated” This development comes after DoD confirmed last night @CBSNews vaccine would be offered to all detainees, prisoners (senior Al Qaeda operatives) + @GOPLeader cried foul https://t.co/xgEyZqEwuY — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 30, 2021

That certainly didn’t take long once the news got out. What gave the government a moment of paus?

Backpaddle because American public found out about the plan to vaccinate terrorists first. https://t.co/8SICPBhiFo — Mercury Rising (@RealestAhole) January 30, 2021

It’s not hard, @POTUS. Don’t put Gitmo detainees & the 9/11 mastermind ahead of the American people. https://t.co/w2KMXl4e8U — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 30, 2021

This is how conservatives and Americans can stop the insane decisions of those in charge.

MAKE SOME NOISE! https://t.co/PgKY20GCv2 — Be Reasonable CA. (@CaReasonable) January 30, 2021

We’ll now wait to see where this story leads.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

