(LIFE NEWS) – A Baptist minister who works as an abortion activist praised President Joe Biden this week for forcing American taxpayers to fund Planned Parenthood and other abortion groups.

The Rev. Katey Zeh, CEO of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, told the Huffington Post that protecting “choice” is a moral issue and one that Biden has a responsibility to support.

“As people of faith who support reproductive freedom, we believe that everyone has the capacity to make sacred decisions about their bodies, lives, families and futures,” Zeh told the news outlet. “Any attempt to control, restrict or interfere with that decision is reproductive oppression.”

