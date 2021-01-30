https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/peter-strzoks-wife-given-top-enforcement-job-at-sec/

Louie Gohmert thrashes Peter Strzok — Mentions his wife

Melissa Hodgman Named Acting Director of Enforcement at the SEC

President Joe Biden’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it hired Melissa Hodgman to lead the agency as its acting director of the Division of Enforcement.

“Melissa’s dedication to investor protection, broad experience in the Division, and proven track record of collaboration and creative problem solving make her ideally suited to this role,” SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee celebrated in a statement. “As Associate Director, Melissa has overseen a wide range of complex and programmatically important matters, and has been a leading voice in the Division on critical issues of diversity, hiring, and labor-management relations.”

