https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/bidens-executive-actions-dictator/

The number of executive orders issued by President Biden in the first week – who once decried the legislative move as undemocratic and used by “dictators” – is more double the amount of the past seven presidents combined.

In just seven days, President Biden issued 42 executive actions.

That’s ten times as many as Donald Trump and over eight times as many as Barack Obama. It is a whopping 22 times greater than Bill Clinton, and 42 more than Presidents Reagan and Bush.

As the left liked to say of Donald Trump: this is not normal.

Joe Biden even recognized this on the run up to the Presidential election, calling the unilateral use of executive actions the hallmark of a “dictator.”

Speaking at an October 15th, 2020 town hall with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, then-candidate Biden insisted that presidents who rule by executive order are undemocratic:

I have this strange notion. We are a democracy. Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even say: well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something, things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator.

“We’re a democracy. We need consensus,” the President who’s relied on executive orders to pass his agenda added.

Watch:

As American University History Professor Allan Lichtman noted: “He’s on a record pace, and not by a nose. But by several lengths.”

And President Biden’s pace on issuing executive orders hasn’t dipped since the first week; by the ninth day of his administration, the total has skyrocketed to 40.

The topics of the executive orders range from race to immigration to climate change but share a common goals: to completely erase the legacy of President Trump. Even if it means sacrificing the country’s national security.

Share now:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

