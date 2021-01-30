https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6015d6e05db3705aa0a7f953
(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Nine in ten or 91% of the riots in the United States were linked to the Black Lives Matter. That is according to a recent study. The U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 …
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi Sr., made a $1 million Tesla stock buy just before it was…
(OC REGISTER) – A Beverly Hills doctor who participated in a massive Orange County medical-fraud scheme to recruit thousands of healthy patients for unnecessary surgeries was sentenced Friday to three…
Asian reality TV show ‘Bling Empire’ on Netflix feels oddly timed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when so many Asian Americans are suffering due to coronavirus…
(WPXI.COM) – Shawn King, the widow of the iconic talk show host, Larry King, said her husband did not die from COVID-19. Instead, he died from sepsis, Shawn King told Entertainment Tonight. “It was an…