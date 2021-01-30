https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/board-member-of-unite-america-had-one-of-the-most-ironic-tweets-of-all-time-then-deleted-it/

According to the group Unite America’s website, this is their mission:

Unite America is an American grassroots organization founded by Charlie Wheelan with the goal of reforming the political system and bridge the partisan divide. Unite America supports both electoral political reforms as well as independent-minded candidates.

Jon Gabriel was among those who spotted some irony in the Twitter feed of Unite America board member and CNN contributor Sophia Nelson:

As you can see the tweet was deleted but it was up long enough to shatter quite a few irony detectors:

Wow, did that end up not qualifying as a “uniting” tweet?

The level of “unity” is exhausting!

