(PJ MEDIA) – The Chicago Teachers Union has been moving the goalposts on district leaders who have been trying to negotiate a return to in-person instruction for the last month. First, they insisted that the school’s reopening plan was totally inadequate. When the district answered their concerns, they added the demand that all teachers would have to be vaccinated before a return to work.

That’s just not going to happen. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is insisting the schools will reopen on Monday while the teachers are advising parents on social media to keep their kids home. And negotiations about a potential compromise have hit a snag over the safety plan based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Chicago public health authority.

The clash may result in a teachers’ strike. The teachers haven’t set a strike vote yet but may hold one early next week.

