For all the talk of bi-partisanship and respecting the rights of the minority party, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), now that he holds the reins of power, has no problem with Democrats ruling, as Joe Biden once described, like a dictator.

Schumer, during an interview with the cable news opinion outlet MSNBC, declared that not only would Democrats use reconciliation to pass major Biden agenda items, but that the President should declare a national “climate emergency” as a way to bypass Congress to implement main elements of his radical climate agenda.

President Biden should declare a national emergency on the climate crisis. Donald Trump declared some fake emergency for his ineffective, wasteful wall. That wasn’t an emergency. If there was ever an emergency, the climate crisis is an emergency. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2021

The Majority Leader made no qualms about his intention to move Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus bill through reconciliation rather than to debate the measure on its merits on the Senate floor.

Reconciliation can be employed in affecting certain types of legislation that impact the federal budget. The tactic requires only a simple majority for final passage instead of the super majority needed for revenue legislation.

Regarding Biden’s extreme and radical climate agenda – an agenda that mirrors the position of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset initiative, Schumer said, “I think it might be a good idea for President Biden to call a climate emergency…Then he can do many, many things under the emergency powers of the president that wouldn’t have to go through – that he could do without legislation.

Chuck Schumer is playing with fire. By calling on @POTUS to declare a climate emergency, he is trying to muzzle Congress. @SenSchumer wants the president to go it alone & produce more punishing regulations, raise energy costs, and kill even more American jobs. — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) January 26, 2021

Schumer exampled President Trump’s emergency declaration along the southern border of the United States where tens of thousands of illegal immigrants risked their lives – many losing them – in the false promise of nirvana in the America.

The New York Liberal called President’s effort to secure the border “stupid” saying it, “wasn’t an emergency.”

“But if there ever was an emergency, climate is one,” Schumer showboated. “So I would suggest that they explore looking at climate as an emergency which would give them more flexibility. After all, it’s a crisis.”

In speaking of the filibuster – a subject that has been front and center in “power sharing” negotiations between Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Schumer intimated that the filibuster will remain as long as Republicans acquiesce to the Progressive agenda.

“The caucus is united with a belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done,” Schumer said. “We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do. Period. And these first five days have shown that. And as I said, my caucus is totally united, from one end to the other, that we’re not letting him go forward.”

The American people chose to retire four Republican Senators and elect a Democratic majority to this Senate. Senator McConnell’s proposal for how to organize the Senate is unacceptable—and it won’t be accepted. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2021

“We have some tools we can use right now and will not hesitate to use them if Republicans continue to just block,” a heavy-handed Schumer added. “We are united in the view McConnell is not going to dictate what this Senate does.”

