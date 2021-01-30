https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/conservative-group-puts-700000-behind-gop-senator-josh-hawley/

The Senate Conservatives fund put $700,000 behind GOP Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).

This comes after Hawley came under attack for representing his voters and challenging the electoral votes in the 2020 election.

This money will make up for some of the money he lost.

Axios reported:

Federal Election Commission filings show the group has paid $397,782.53 since Jan. 12 to send texts and email blasts in support of Hawley. The spam-blocking service RoboKiller estimates SCF has sent 2 million pro-Hawley text messages this month. SCF has not reported independent expenditures in support of or in opposition to any other federal political candidate since the Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5. The group also is raising money for Hawley directly. Vought told Axios it has “bundled” roughly $310,000 for the senator’s campaign committee.

