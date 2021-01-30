https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/did-hillary-clinton-just-give-dem-rep-tim-ryans-potential-senate-run-in-ohio-the-ol-kiss-of-death/

GOP Sen. Rob Portman has announced that he won’t seek re-election to the U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2022, and some are asking Rep. Tim Ryan to try and pick up the seat for the Dems. Ryan says he’s unsure at this point:

I’m overwhelmed by supporters who are reaching out to encourage me to run for Senate. I haven’t made a decision yet but I’m looking seriously at it. Ohio deserves leaders who fight for working people. #OHSen https://t.co/FzRIn9bHfw — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) January 25, 2021

But maybe a nudge from Hillary Clinton will help with Ryan’s decision:

Others see that tweet in a different light:

Well there’s Tim Ryan’s kiss of death. https://t.co/CjryaqW9cm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2021

kiss of death — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) January 30, 2021

A Hillary endorsement is the kiss of death! — BlindPundit (@blind_pundit) January 30, 2021

If Ryan were to run but end up losing, at least he’d have Hillary’s help in crafting some sort of “collusion” narrative about his Republican opponent.

Tim Ryan. LOL https://t.co/gvAljxbr2e — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 30, 2021

I imagine this in an endorsement you want to avoid https://t.co/MCHQEI7Hzs — Michael Diamond (@mtmdiamond) January 30, 2021

So cute, she thinks she’s a king maker. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) January 30, 2021

How to push this race into Safe GOP territory: https://t.co/oN2E5KIY2y — Arturo🌹🏴☭ (@ArturoFGomez) January 30, 2021

Hillary Clinton, who lost Ohio by nine points, nudging Tim Ryan to run in Ohio. I’m sure Ryan did not care for or want Clinton’s endorsement. https://t.co/FCpk64G6cg — Justin Lucas (@LucasRJustin) January 30, 2021

Dear Dems: Ohio doesn’t love you anymore. Get over it. Go out with somebody else. https://t.co/nyRbHwTTrG — T-H-E (underscore) Councilman (@The_Councilman) January 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

