GOP Sen. Rob Portman has announced that he won’t seek re-election to the U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2022, and some are asking Rep. Tim Ryan to try and pick up the seat for the Dems. Ryan says he’s unsure at this point:

But maybe a nudge from Hillary Clinton will help with Ryan’s decision:

Others see that tweet in a different light:

If Ryan were to run but end up losing, at least he’d have Hillary’s help in crafting some sort of “collusion” narrative about his Republican opponent.

