(OC REGISTER) – A Beverly Hills doctor who participated in a massive Orange County medical-fraud scheme to recruit thousands of healthy patients for unnecessary surgeries was sentenced Friday to three years of probation and ordered to pay $2.9 million in restitution.

Dr. Mario Rosenberg was also ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service, nearly seven years after he pleaded no contest to his role in what authorities once described as the largest medical-fraud prosecution in the country.

Prosecutors allege that 2,841 healthy people from across the country were recruited to undertake unnecessary and dangerous surgeries. In exchange, they received money or access to lower-cost cosmetic surgery.

