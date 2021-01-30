https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/donald-j-trump-day-ohio-lawmakers-want-trump-holiday/
Ohio Republicans have called for June 14th to be “Donald J. Trump Day” in Ohio.
They said it is “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”
Two Republicans in Ohio have reportedly suggested that June 14 become "Donald J. Trump Day" in the state.
State Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus emailed their fellow lawmakers Friday in an appeal for co-sponsors of the bill, which they said was intended “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” Cincinnati.com reported.
Trump has never lived in Ohio but he won the state handily both in 2016 and 2020.
“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the email said.
June 14th is Flag Day, but that is a Federal holiday.
The White House released this list of Trump Administration accomplishments on January 16th:
Delivered a future of greater promise and opportunity for citizens of all backgrounds.
Unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma all reached record lows.
Unemployment for women hit its lowest rate in nearly 70 years.
Lifted nearly 7 million people off of food stamps.
Poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached record lows.
Income inequality fell for two straight years, and by the largest amount in over a decade.
The bottom 50 percent of American households saw a 40 percent increase in net worth.
Wages rose fastest for low-income and blue collar workers – a 16 percent pay increase.
African American homeownership increased from 41.7 percent to 46.4 percent.
Brought jobs, factories, and industries back to the USA.
Created more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs.
Put in place policies to bring back supply chains from overseas.
Small business optimism broke a 35-year old record in 2018.
That’s just some of Trump’s accomplishments.