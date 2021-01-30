https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/donald-j-trump-day-ohio-lawmakers-want-trump-holiday/

Ohio Republicans have called for June 14th to be “Donald J. Trump Day” in Ohio.

They said it is “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

Fox News reported:

Two Republicans in Ohio have reportedly suggested that June 14 become “Donald J. Trump Day” in the state.

TRENDING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Publishes Statement Addressing the Mob That’s Trying to ‘Take Her Out’

State Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus emailed their fellow lawmakers Friday in an appeal for co-sponsors of the bill, which they said was intended “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” Cincinnati.com reported.

Trump has never lived in Ohio but he won the state handily both in 2016 and 2020.

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the email said.