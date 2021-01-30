https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dont-give-sht-us-border-wall-workers-speak-biden-killed-jobs/

Joe Biden continues to kill American jobs.

He signed an executive order halting the construction of the border wall being built.

The workers are speaking out.

I went to the US-Mexican border to see construction crews demobilizing after Biden paused the building of the new wall system. I asked how the crew, now jobless, felt. “Fucked…” one replied. “A lot of people don’t know what else they’re going to do.”https://t.co/08KMnWOQrZ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 29, 2021

Townhall reported:

The construction crew was working hard to demobilize and bring their equipment, such as excavators and bulldozers, out of the area as soon as possible in order to comply with the executive order. I was told the crew was about two months away from completing the project they had been working on, which was now over with the quick signing of a pen… I asked how everyone else on his crew, about 20 people, felt about the cancelation of their project. “F*cked, to be honest with you,” he replied. “A lot of these guys, they don’t have nothing” because this was the only prospect that was employing them during these rough economic times. “A lot of people don’t know what else they’re going to do.” “If you want my personal opinion, [the wall] was actually a good thing. You talk to a lot of locals in town and everything” and they were appreciative of what we were doing, the driver added, “We feel like our country really don’t give a sh*t about us.”

What a disgrace.

Workers from across the country have let their displeasure with Biden known.

Even Unions that endorsed him have come out attacking him.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

Joe Biden has already made labor unions regret their support for him.

He’s only been in office three days.

From Bizpacreview:

Several unions that eagerly endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election are now learning the hard way what it means to support Democrat policies. During his first day in office, the newly-inaugurated president revoked the construction permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, thus destroying thousands of jobs. And not just any jobs — but union jobs.

Who actually supports Joe Biden?

