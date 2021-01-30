https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dr-john-eastman-fired-chapman-university-speaking-rudy-giuliani-jan-6-dc-former-students-speak-defense/

On January 6th, Dr. John Eastman went on with Rudy Giuliani and spoke to over half a million patriots in Washington DC at the ‘Stop the Steal Rally.’

This was before President Trump spoke to the crowd.

And it was hours before radicals stormed the US Capitol over a mile away.

The crowd of several hundred thousand cheered Dr. Eastman and his remarks on election fraud.

Dr Eastman shared the following:

…The old way was to have a bunch of ballots sitting on a box on the floor and when you needed more you pulled them out in the dark of night. They put those ballots in a secret folder in the machines, sitting there waiting until they know how many they needed… “

Dr. Eastman went on to share that the machine then matches the un-voted ballots with the un-voted voter and put them together in the machine. Eastman concludes:

We saw it happen in real time last night and it happened on November 3rd as well.”

We reported that the election fraud was massive in the November 2020 election and we reported it was done in the machines:

After the riots at the US Capitol Dr. John Eastman was fired from his position as law professor at Chapman University.

According to a group of current and former law students Dr. Eastman was wrongly smeared and attacked for allegedly inciting violence at the US Capitol hours later.

Several acquaintances of Dr. Eastman are now speaking out defending their friend against the salacious accusations.

172 members of the Chapman Faculty , including administrators and Trustees, found out that the esteemed Chapman Law professor, Dr. John C. Eastman, spoke at the event on January 6 and supported President Trump’s calls for investigations into fraudulent handling of the Presidential Election. As a result, they issued this letter, which was published by the LA Times. ( https://sites.google.com/view/chapman-faculty/jan-6-incitement?authuser=0 ). Not happy with merely defaming Dr. Eastman, they began a pressure campaign to force Chapman University President Daniele Struppa to fire Eastman. Struppa issued multiple statements that maligned and defamed Dr. Eastman, and eventually forced him into retirement. Myself and a group of current and former Chapman Law students have formed a coalition to defend Dr. Eastman’s legacy, and some of us have written a “rebuttal” to the 172 Chapman Faculty’s letter that sets the record straight. I would love to provide you with a copy of that as an Op-Ed submission. Or, in the alternative, I would love to provide you with all the information you might need in order to expose this travesty for what it is; a professional death sentence for the “crime” of supporting the Constitution.

There is now a group of Eastman defenders hoping to vindicate his service and his legacy.

Today they asked The Gateway Pundit to inform conservatives of the latest example of the vicious oppression in our society today that demands their attention.

