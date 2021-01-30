https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-takes-pepper-spray-in-the-mouth-spits-it-out-and-keeps-on-rolling/

Posted by Kane on January 30, 2021 11:19 pm

Mother Locked In Hospital For Refusing Covid Test

A hospital in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Clark County went into lockdown on Friday night after a group of “exceptionally unreasonable” people demanded the release of a patient, authorities said.

From the video below we can see a different reality, a daughter was trying to get her mother out of their care. Police aggressively pushed the daughter back after she tried to enter, and maced a man point-blank in his face.



