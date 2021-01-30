https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-takes-pepper-spray-in-the-mouth-spits-it-out-and-keeps-on-rolling/

This part tonight was intriguing. He literally took a mouthful of pepper spray, spit it out like it was nothing, and kept trying to force his way into the hospital. https://t.co/BC1kMplZaR pic.twitter.com/aRsFImjzam — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) January 30, 2021

Mother Locked In Hospital For Refusing Covid Test

A hospital in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Clark County went into lockdown on Friday night after a group of “exceptionally unreasonable” people demanded the release of a patient, authorities said.

From the video below we can see a different reality, a daughter was trying to get her mother out of their care. Police aggressively pushed the daughter back after she tried to enter, and maced a man point-blank in his face.

That’s when an employee of the hospital shows up and tries to enter. The daughter tries to force her way in and is thrown back by officers. A man then tries to forcibly enter and is repeatedly shoved. He is eventually sprayed directly in the mouth with pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/bxkdYDt7Ko — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) January 30, 2021





