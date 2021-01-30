https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/fact-check-president-elect-biden-said-if-ossoff-and-warnock-were-elected-2000-checks-would-go-out-the-door-immediately/

The Democrats probably didn’t expect a ratio when they tweeted that President Biden would be building on the $600 “down payment” provided last year by sending $1,400 checks to households across America.

.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021

So it’s not that they’re subtracting $600 from the promised $2,000 checks, they’re building on the $600 down payment. But Biden said that if Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were elected to the Senate, those $2,000 checks would be on their way immediately.

Gaslighting the very people who trusted & voted for you. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 30, 2021

Where does this say $600 down payment + $1400 check? pic.twitter.com/TmqruhINiy — Chef Gaykwon 🏳️‍🌈🚩🐧 (@GramsciFag69) January 30, 2021

You guys advertised this when you wanted to win 2 Senate seats in Georgia. Notice the part where it has a check that says $2000 on it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7yjjFnwECj — NonVoting Felon 🐬💤 (@MichaelTanuvasa) January 30, 2021

$600 “down payment” huh? weird that no one called it that – especially as you had senatorial candidates running on $2000 checks – ever until now. — Wendi Muse (@MuseWendi) January 30, 2021

Instead of this let’s go with what Joe promised before the Georgia runoff. pic.twitter.com/BALy48JXXs — Stonk-umm (@DlNOSAURSENIOR) January 30, 2021

Interesting that Joe Biden is willing to build on something originating from the Trump administration. I think we should disavow fascism but maybe the Democrats don’t agree? — Garbage Ape 🦧 (@GarbageApe) January 30, 2021

Lol imagine how shitty y’all are gonna look when Trump manages to send us more money than you all do with a majority across the board. — Loot Every Walmart (@BethLynch2020) January 30, 2021

Imagine how shitty they look since when even Trump was saying give us $2000 Dems claimed they could only squeeze out $600 because of Senate Republicans. Now Dems have the opportunity to give to $2000 immediately, recurring & retro & it’s an all day commercial for $1400 someday. — SpiritOfHope (@SpiritOfHope_) January 30, 2021

If you didn’t actually know this was an underhanded bait and switch you wouldn’t feel the need to keep phrasing it like this — Rose (@RoseEmojiTico) January 30, 2021

Good luck in the midterms with this incredible strategy — dj100proof (@dj100proof) January 30, 2021

All that power and you still can’t do math OR keep promises? $2000 checks! — Tommy (@tommymcphail) January 31, 2021

Thank you for lying to everyone for the whole senate election cycle! — poor, poor pitiful mike (@RiggedPig) January 30, 2021

The Ratio is about to start booming. 👀👀👀 — Will (@WilliamRichJr) January 30, 2021

If I would have owed anyone $2k for this long I would have my ass beat. We should start adding interest — Mitchell’s “TPS light is perpetually on” Peedin (@_ineedmoarbeer_) January 30, 2021

People thought they were getting a new $2000. If they didn’t you wouldn’t have to write this out. Terrible work. — Will Lerner (@willlerner) January 30, 2021

I never got the $600 so just roll that over onto my $1400. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/f7YqfIgmcs — Áüštįñ (@malott_austin) January 30, 2021

You should be embarrassed. Just…beyond embarrassed. My god. — $TOAD trading for $420.69 on OnlyFrogs🌹🔥 (@Toadcialism) January 30, 2021

The pivot is amazing — Alex (@Brazil551) January 31, 2021

Wow a when $2000 for a year of being stuck at home. Real good job guys! Really starting off strong! — pat cartelli (@patcartelli) January 30, 2021

$1400 isn’t $2000. — Jäger von Heinrich Kramer (@jaegervonkramer) January 30, 2021

I ran the numbers, this is correct — Mikey Football 🌹(19th pick) (@mikey__football) January 30, 2021

They want to lose in 2022 and 2024. It’s just a game for the elites — SmokingMan2.0 (@0Smokingman2) January 31, 2021

I guess “$2000 out the door immediately” means “maybe $1400 in a couple months” — Aidan Ross #SaveSmash #FreeMelee #FreeUltimate (@aidandoesmusic) January 30, 2021

Stop this. It is not working and only making it worse. Admit it was huge misstep or just accept most voters know it was a huge lie and they will never forget. — Wear A Damn Mask, Please (@TeresaMayNot) January 30, 2021

Build on a $600 down payment provided last year….lmao. Never voting D again.

You should feel embarassed for yourselves. — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓭𝓪𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 💋 (@Angeldaemon20) January 30, 2021

Parents of children needing insulin feel the same, only worse. With the stroke of a pen Joe instantly made big pharma very happy. Yet, here we are almost 2 weeks into Joe’s dictatorship & the people who actually voted for him (not the dead ones) are failing to thrive. Sad. — SheLooksJustLikeYouJohn (@AsilisArt) January 31, 2021

Oh my god. You guys are going to just piss this mandate away until we get President Cruz in 2024, aren’t you? — Ragnell (@Ragnell) January 30, 2021

President Noem.

People don’t like it when you treat them like they’re stupid — ben “slenderben” flores (@limitlessjest) January 30, 2021

Incredible y’all are botching this so hard 🥲 — Nyanderful (@Nyanderful2230) January 31, 2021

When do the $2k checks go out the door? Before or after this $1400? — Tim (@refundpolicy) January 31, 2021

Maybe a journalist could ask Jen Psaki where the $2,000 checks are and she could circle back to them.

