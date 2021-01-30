https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/fact-check-president-elect-biden-said-if-ossoff-and-warnock-were-elected-2000-checks-would-go-out-the-door-immediately/

The Democrats probably didn’t expect a ratio when they tweeted that President Biden would be building on the $600 “down payment” provided last year by sending $1,400 checks to households across America.

So it’s not that they’re subtracting $600 from the promised $2,000 checks, they’re building on the $600 down payment. But Biden said that if Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were elected to the Senate, those $2,000 checks would be on their way immediately.

President Noem.

Maybe a journalist could ask Jen Psaki where the $2,000 checks are and she could circle back to them.

