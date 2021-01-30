https://www.theblaze.com/news/fbi-dc-pipe-bomb-suspect-info

The FBI is now offering a $100,000 reward for any new information that can lead to the arrest of the individual suspected of placing pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees in Washington, D.C.

The bureau on Friday released new photos and information from its investigation, revealing that it believes the bombs were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, the night before the riot at the Capitol building. The photos show pieces of the explosive devices used, including a timer, and identify the suspect’s shoes as Nike Air Max Speed Turfs.

“The unknown individual wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray. The individual carried a backpack in their hand,” the FBI said.

On Friday, the Washington Post obtained exclusive video of the suspect moments before the unknown person allegedly placed a bomb in an alley behind the Republican National Committee building.

From the Post’s report:

On Jan. 5 at 8:13 p.m., a security camera captured the suspect carrying a backpack, according to a resident who reviewed the footage and provided a copy to the FBI. The suspect was walking eastbound on C Street SE, headed toward an entrance to an alley that curved toward the Republican National Committee building. The Post did not obtain that footage but confirmed the homeowner’s account with a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Seconds later, in video obtained by The Post, the suspect can be seen in the alley, known as Rumsey Court. The individual is wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and carrying a backpack near their waist, matching photographs that have been released by the FBI, and walks west past a row of homes. The suspect is believed to be walking toward the area behind the Republican National Committee building and the Capitol Hill Club to place the explosive device, according to the official familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Another video shows the suspect carrying a backpack near their waist as they approach the area where the bomb was discovered on Jan. 6. They appear to be wearing a mask and gloves. According to the law enforcement official, this is the last known sighting of the suspect before the placement of the bomb. When federal officials asked the public for information about the suspect, they circulated still images drawn from this video. For unknown reasons, the suspect did not immediately leave the area. Another video obtained by The Post shows the suspect retracing their steps on Rumsey Court at 8:16 p.m., again walking westbound toward the RNC building. The individual is moving at a brisk pace and still carrying a backpack near their waist.

The Post reported that the FBI suspects this same individual of placing the bomb at the Democratic National Committee building.

More than 175 people have been arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, during which five people were killed and more than 50 police officers were injured.

Finding the suspect who placed bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters remains a top priority of the FBI.

