Palm Beach is reviewing whether it’s legal for former President Donald Trump to reside at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Town Manager Kirk Blouin told news outlets that the town’s attorney, John Randolph, is conducting a legal review. Mr. Randolph is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago,” Blouin told CNN. Emails to Blouin and Randolph weren’t immediately returned. The Trump Organization has said it’s legal for Trump to live at Mar-a-Lago. Trump changed his permanent residence from New York to Florida in 2019. “I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state, and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse,” he …

