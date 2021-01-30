https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/four-terrorists-connected-kidnapping-beheading-wall-street-journal-reporter-daniel-pearl-released-pakistan/

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday:

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of four Islamist militants convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2012.

The court also dismissed an appeal against the militants – including British-born Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh who had been on death row – by the Wall Street Journal reporter’s family.

Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Syed Salman and Muhammad Adil were found guilty of the abduction and murder of the journalist in 2012…

…While Sheikh was cleared of murder and the three other men were cleared, they had been held while Mr Pearl’s parents, Judea, 83 and Ruth appealed against the acquittal.

But today, Pakistan’s Supreme Court dismissed their appeal and ordered the release of the British Islamist militant alongside Naseem, Salman and Adil.

The acquittals were also the subject of separate appeals by the Pakistan government which said Sheikh’s release would endanger the public.

‘The Pearl family is in complete shock by the majority decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to acquit and release Ahmed Omer Sheikh and the other accused persons who kidnapped and killed Daniel Pearl,’ the Pearl family said in a statement released by their lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi.

‘Today’s decision is a complete travesty of justice and the release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan.’